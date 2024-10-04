Rashid Khan Marriage: Afghanistan Captain Ties the Knot In Kabul; Teammates Celebrate (Watch Video)

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tied the nuptial knot as he got married on October 03. Rashid got married in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, with the wedding celebration videos taking social media by storm. The Afghan star, who is widely touted as the No. T20I spinner in the world had his wedding according to Pashtun customs. Many Afghanistan stars took to social media to extend greetings to Rashid. Mohammad Nabi, one of the veterans in the Afghanistan team, was among the first ones to congratulate Rashid on taking the next step in his life.

Historical Night 🌉



Kabul is hosting the wedding ceremony of the prominent Afghan cricket star and our CAPTAIN 🧢 Rashid Khan 👑 🇦🇫 @rashidkhan_19



Rashid Khan 👑 and his three brother got married at same day.



Wishing him a and his thee brother happy and healthy life ahead! pic.twitter.com/YOMuyfMMXP — Afghan Atalan 🇦🇫 (@AfghanAtalan1) October 3, 2024

Scenes outside the hotel which is hosting Rashid Khan's wedding in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/LIpdUYVZcA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2024

In franchise leagues, he plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Band-e-Amir Dragons in Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League and MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC). He bowls right-arm leg spin and is an aggressive right-handed batsman. In February 2018, he became the youngest player to top the ICC Player Rankings for bowlers in ODIs.Later the same month, he also topped the ICC Player Rankings for bowlers in T20Is.In September 2018, he became the number one player in the ICC's all-rounder rankings, following his performance at the 2018 Asia Cup. He holds multiple records to his name, including the fastest bowler to take 50 and 100 wickets.