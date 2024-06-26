Rashid Khan Reprimanded by ICC for Throwing Bat During BAN vs AFG 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Clash

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for showing dissent towards a teammate during the Super 8 clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The incident occurred in the final over of Afghanistan's innings. Rashid Khan and Karim Janat were at the crease when Rashid miscued a shot towards cover on the third ball of the over. Seeking to retain strike, Rashid attempted a second run but was sent back by Janat, causing Rashid to lose his cool. In frustration, Rashid hurled his bat to the ground before returning to his crease. Janat subsequently picked up the bat and handed it back to his captain, who remained visibly upset.

Rashid has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for his conduct. This is his first offense within a 24-month period. He was found in violation of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.9, which pertains to "throwing a ball or any other cricket equipment at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during an international match."

Afghanistan Prepares for Historic Semifinal

Afghanistan is gearing up for a historic semifinal clash against South Africa in the T20 World Cup. This marks Afghanistan's first appearance in the semifinals, following a remarkable win over Australia and a victory against Bangladesh.

The semifinal match against South Africa is scheduled for Thursday, June 27. In the other semifinal, India will face defending champions England.