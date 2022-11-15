Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell released by Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have released both Daryl Mitchell and Rassie van der Dussen ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction. But first thing first, Devdutt Padikkal will be with RR for the next season. RR had made a big investment on Devdutt Padikkal (Rs. 7.75 crore) in the 2022 mega auction and his name was being widely talked about as one that could be among those released. However, it has now emerged that the inaugural champions have decided to retain him despite his poor form last season.

Padikkal had played two T20Is for India in 2021, and being only 22, one good season of IPL might help him claim a spot in the national side's top order, especially if India decide to move on from at least one of their top three.It was expected he would replicate the same form for one-time champs. But he scored only 376 runs in 17 matches at an average of 22.12 and strike rate of around 122, his all time low. He often could not make good use of good starts he used to get. Only one fifty came out of his bat, with his best score being 54.

RR's Players released:

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Current squad:

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4