Ravi Shastri urges Virat Kohli to pull out of IPL amid poor form

Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season as he has just managed 128 runs in nine games. The batter was dismissed for a golden duck in the games against Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad, and could only muster a score of 9 against Rajasthan Royals. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has once again reiterated that Kohli needs to take a break in order to freshen up his mind. "I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri said on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

"If that is the case, you have played for 14-15 years. Not only Virat, I'll tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break and the ideal break would be off-season where India is not playing and the only time India does not play is the IPL. Sometimes, you need to do that or tell the franchise I'll only play the half. Pay me half, as simple as that. Those tough calls need to come if you want to reach the zenith of your profession as an international player," he added. Shastri also said that Virat has his best cricket ahead of him and the batter needs to go back to the drawing board and he needs to "literally start from scratch".Shastri, under whose coaching Kohli flourished as a player and captain, feels that the 33-year-old has still got a couple of years of playing the game and has to go back to the drawing board to get his form back. "He (Virat) is still young and he has best 5-6 years ahead of him. He would have realised what he has gone through in these (last) few months. He knows he has to go back to the drawing board, how he thinks, how he approaches and he has to literally start from scratch. He isn't the only one; there have been many players in the past who have gone through this.



