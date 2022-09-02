Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup, Axar Patel named replacement

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2022 with an injury to his right knee. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. “Ravindra Jadeja sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team,” BCCI said in a statement on Friday. 

In the match against Hong Kong, Jadeja did not get an opportunity to bat but he was India's most economical bowler on display. It was his 4 overs 1 for 15 in the middle that choked the Hong Kong batting unit despite making good use of the powerplay while chasing 193.

