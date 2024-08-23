Rawalpindi Crowd Chants 'Hamara Kaptaan Kaisa Ho, Babar Azam Jaisa Ho' During PAK vs BAN 1st Test (Watch Video)

Babar Azam received overwhelming support from fans on Day 3 of Pakistan's ongoing Test series against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The crowd erupted with chants calling for the star batter to reclaim the team's Test captaincy.

During the second session, fans were heard chanting, "Hamara Kaptaan kaisa ho, Babar Azam jaisa ho" (Our captain should be like Babar Azam), showing their desire for Azam to lead the Test side again.

This comes after Shan Masood was appointed as Pakistan's Test captain following Babar's decision to step down from leading the team across formats after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Babar Azam, who led Pakistan in 20 Tests, secured 10 wins, six losses, and four draws during his tenure as captain.

In the ongoing Test match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan faced early setbacks, with Babar Azam being dismissed for a two-ball duck on Day 1, caught behind off Shoriful Islam's delivery. However, Pakistan recovered thanks to stellar performances from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, who scored 171* and 141, respectively, leading the team to declare at 448/6 on Day 2.

Bangladesh's reply saw opener Shadman Islam narrowly miss out on a century, falling for 93. Mominul Haque added a crucial 50-run contribution. As of the end of Day 3, Bangladesh was 275/5, trailing Pakistan by 173 runs, with Mushfiqur Rahim (43*) and Litton Das (31*) at the crease.