RCB allocates 20 crore for Shreyas Iyer at IPL mega auction?

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has revealed that someone has informed him that Royal Challengers Bangalore have kept INR 20 crore for Shreyas Iyer in the IPL 2022 mega auction. RCB are in search of a new captain after Virat Kohli stepped down decided to step down after last season. The franchise has retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the auction.Iyer has led Delhi Capitals in the past where he took them to their maiden IPL final in 2020. Last season he suffered an injury ahead of the first leg was ruled out of the tournament initially, however, he recovered in the second leg and returned to the squad. Delhi Capitals decided to continue with Rishabh Pant as the skipper despite Iyer’s return.

Chopra feels that Iyer will be the most expensive player from the marquee set of players in the IPL 2022 auction with RCB looking to break the bank for him.“Now Ishan Kishan has been left out, it means money will be saved for Ishan Kishan and high bids will be placed on Shreyas Iyer. It could be 15-16 crores as well, someone told me that RCB has kept 20 crores for Shreyas Iyer," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel. Iyer is on the radar of multiple franchises.According to a report in the Times of India, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is one of the teams interested in bringing Iyer on board as a potential captain. Punjab Kings (PBKS) has also expressed their interest in signing the Mumbai batsman. Iyer is seen as a potential candidate for captaincy and with all three teams in dire need of one. The mega auctions will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.