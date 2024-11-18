RCB Appoint Omkar Salvi As Their Fast Bowling Coach For IPL 2025: Report

In a recent news, RCB has roped in Omkar Salvi as their fast bowling coach for the upcoming 2025 IPL season. The 43-year-old coach, is set to bring his extensive domestic experience to RCB as they continue to revamp their coaching staff in pursuit of their elusive maiden IPL title. According to reports of Indian Express, Omkar Salvi has been appointed as the fast bowling coach and an official announcement from RCB is expected soon. His appointment comes at a strategic time for the franchise, which is looking to bolster its backroom staff ahead of the 2025 IPL season and the imminent mega auction.

Omkar Salvi is no stranger to the Indian domestic cricket. Under his guidance, the Mumbai team clinched the Ranji Trophy title last season. Known for his behind-the-scenes approach, Salvi has previously served as an assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, his coaching journey briefly took a turn as he took up a contract with the MCA, where he has served as head coach since 2022. His contract with MCA is set to expire in March 2025. Earlier this year, the franchise announced the appointment of veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik as their batting coach and mentor for the 2025 season. Even Ajinkya Rahane has praised him, saying you don’t need a high-profile name to be effective.