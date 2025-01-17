RCB Emerges As Most Popular IPL Team On Social Media; Beats Five Time Champions CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has once again set a new standard in sports media, marking its fifth consecutive year as the most popular IPL team on social media. With a staggering 2 billion engagements across Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, RCB outpaces Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25%, according to analytics platforms Social Insider and SEM Rush.

This impressive feat highlights RCB's growing digital presence, adding 5 million followers across various platforms and securing its spot as the fastest-growing IPL team on social media. The team's influence extends beyond the IPL, ranking among the Top 5 global sports teams on Instagram in terms of engagement, just behind powerhouses like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

RCB has surpassed legendary clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, and CSK in social media engagement, demonstrating its global reach. Additionally, RCB's WhatsApp broadcast channel has become the most followed among IPL teams, boasting a remarkable 7.5 million followers. Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, expressed his appreciation, saying, "This achievement is thanks to our 12th Man Army. Their boundless energy and support, whether in the stadium or online, inspire us to continue delivering our best and staying true to what we stand for."



