RCB, KKR, and PBKS to bid for Shreyas Iyer at IPL 2022 auction?

Shreyas Iyer is one of the biggest names to enter the IPL 2022 auctions as three teams have already expressed their interest in the Mumbai batsman. A report in India Today has stated that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise is interested in roping in Iyer as their new skipper after Virat Kohli stepped down as the RCB captain after IPL 2021.The report further added that the RCB franchise will bid aggressively for Iyer in the upcoming IPL mega auctions that are slated to be held next month. “Post Virat Kohli quitting the RCB captaincy, RCB are really interested in having Iyer as their next captain. Expect them to bid aggressively for the Mumbaikar in next month’s auction in Bangalore,” stated the source.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as well as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchises, are also keen to avail the services of Iyer in the upcoming IPL edition. “The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are also expected to eye him in the auction,” added the source. Speculations are rife that, Iyer was not offered the captaincy role by Lucknow or Ahmedabad. Multiple reports have suggested that Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will lead the two new franchises in IPL 2022. Pandya and Rahul were not retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS, respectively ahead of the mega auction. The mega auction of the IPL is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

