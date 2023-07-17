RCB to sack Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar from coaching duties

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have reportedly decided to part ways with their head coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson. The duo comprised the core of the franchise's coaching unit over the last five seasons, where they managed to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs thrice — 2020, 2021, and 2022.

RCB failed to make it into the final four during the 2023 IPL season, thus prolonging their wait for a maiden title. The Faf du Plessis-led side finished fifth in the points table, with a dramatic exit on the final day of the league stage at home against the Gujarat Titans (GT). who has previously been involved with the Punjab Kings and the Indian cricket team at a coaching level, was initially appointed as a consultant ahead of the 2021 season. He was then made the head coach of the team in 2022 after departure of Simon Katich.