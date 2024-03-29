RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Unbeaten 83Powers RCB to 182/6 Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Virat Kohli led the way with a brilliant unbeaten 83 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a target of 182 for six against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

The former Indian captain anchored the RCB innings, smashing four boundaries and four sixes in his 58-ball knock. His knock came at a strike rate of 143.10, showcasing his aggressive batting style. This fifty marks Kohli's second of the IPL season, solidifying his position as the tournament's leading run scorer.

Despite Kohli's heroics, KKR's Andre Russell emerged as the most economical bowler for his side. The all-rounder conceded only 29 runs in his four overs, picking up two crucial wickets in the process.

This match sets the stage for an exciting chase, with KKR needing to score 183 runs to win. All eyes will be on their batsmen to counter Kohli's brilliance and secure victory for their team.