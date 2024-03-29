RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni for Most Sixes in IPL History

Star batsman Virat Kohli surpassed legendary MS Dhoni for most sixes in Indian Premier League history. Kohli reached 240 sixes during the match between Bangalore and Kolkata at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. His third six of the night broke the record held by Dhoni (239).

Kohli further solidified his performance with his 101st T20 fifty, reaching his 52nd IPL half-century in just 36 balls against Kolkata. He also became the second Indian, after Rohit Sharma, with the most IPL sixes. Chris Gayle remains the league leader, followed by Sharma and AB de Villiers.

Here’s the list of most sixes in the history of IPL :

Player Sixes Matches Chris Gayle 357 142 Rohit Sharma 261 245 AB de Villiers 251 184 Virat Kohli 240* 240* MS Dhoni 239 252

Kolkata won the toss and elected to bat first. Kohli continued his hot streak from the previous match against Punjab, smashing Mitchell Starc for a six and a four in the third over. He added another six off Sunil Narine in the eighth and a massive 86-meter six off Varun Chakaravathy in the 12th to surpass Dhoni.

Kohli started IPL 2024 strong with a match-winning 77 runs off 49 balls against Punjab. This marks his second consecutive fifty. He looks to maintain his form and boost Bangalore's title hopes.