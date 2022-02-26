Reality of having strong squad is couple of guys will miss out on Tests: Cummins

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has said that the disadvantage of having a really strong squad is that couple of guys will always miss out on Test matches.

Cummins remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns against Pakistan in a three-match Test series, beginning March 4.

"In terms of the fast bowlers, Scotty Boland has just had a fantastic summer, Josh Hazlewood and Starc are superstars so already one of those is going to miss you would expect. Everyone realizes there will be some tough calls, not much you can do about it. The reality of having a really, really strong squad is a couple of people are going to miss out of every Test," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

Cummins is also confident that Australia's fringe spinners will be ready to face Pakistan if called upon. Ashton Agar and legspinner Mitchell Swepson will tour alongside first-choice Nathan Lyon for the three-Test series.

"Swepo has spent a lot of time around the Test side, so even though he might not have played a lot of red-ball cricket he's been bowling lots and lots in the nets and the same for Ash," said Cummins.

"He's been playing quite a lot of international cricket the last couple of years so while it's a different format, different feel, really confident in their form that either of those would be able to slot straight in," he added.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. On standby: Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Renshaw.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor