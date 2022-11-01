Reliance Retail names Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador, launches athleisure brand Xlerate on AJIO Business

Mumbai, Nov 1 Reliance Retail has launched an athleisure brand, Xlerate, on its new commerce platform, AJIO Business and signed Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.

The brand caters to the unique requirements of sports and fitness enthusiasts who seek style and comfort in their fitness journey.

Commenting on his association with Xlerate, Hardik Pandya said, "I am pleased to associate with Xlerate. I think they have an extremely stylish and comfortable range of products. Their brand ideology, 'Don't brake, Xlerate', resonates with my philosophy in life, to continue working hard with self-belief and intensity. I have always had a never-give up attitude and it's exciting to see that today's youth also believes in the same outlook, which Xlerate also truly exemplifies. So, my message to the youth is - no matter what, don't stop. Don't brake, Xlerate."

Xlerate offers a wide variety of high-quality, functionally superior sporting merchandise and footwear that deliver industry-leading style and convenience. The brand has something on offer for every price segment, with offerings starting at Rs 699. Pandya signifies style, youth appeal and a never-give-up attitude - qualities that define the brand.

Speaking on the Xlerate launch, Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO - Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, "Xlerate is sure to delight the value-conscious consumer with its superior and affordable product offering. Our brand ambassador, Hardik Pandya, embodies its spirit of moving ahead in life undeterred by obstacles. The campaign "Don't Brake, Xlerate" reflects the passion and enthusiasm of the youth, who pursue their goals with a never-say-die attitude. The brand caters to their requirements across the categories of sports shoes, sandals and apparel."

Xlerate reflects the spirit of the fitness-conscious young men and women of India who take active interest in sports. Across sports Ind are making it big on the global stage. The rising tally of medals won by India at the Olympics validates this. Xlerate is therefore focused on offering the youth world-class sportswear at affordable prices.

The sports utilities offered by Xlerate includes sport shoes, athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparels such as track pants, t-shirts, shorts, and other accessories. Xlerate products are exclusively available on AJIO Business, India's leading B2B e-commerce platforms.

Any retailer in India, including small sized general sports stores and fashion retail outlets, can place an order for Xlerate products by registering on AJIO Business. AJIO Business furthers Reliance's core commitment of supporting the growth and well-being of small and medium retailers and digitally empowering them.

AJIO Business, the new-commerce arm of Reliance Retail partners with retailers and merchants across the country to empower them with an extensive portfolio of 5000-plus fashion and lifestyle brands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor