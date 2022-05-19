Rinku Singh cries inconsolably after his batting heroics go in vain against Lucknow

Kolkata Knight Riders batsmanRinku Singh almost took his side to an incredible win, chasing 211 to win against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in their IPL 2022 match on Wednesday (May 18). Rinku, smashed 40 off just 15 balls – including two sixes and a four in the final over needing 21 to win – before being dismissed with just 3 to win off 2 balls.

Sports is so cruel sometimes. Gotta feel really sad for Rinku Singh. "I Tried so hard and got so far but in the end it doesn't even matter"



Chin up champ. u got the talent. Team India calling soon! 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/J7XtoHhGf3 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 18, 2022

KKR fell short of the target by 2 runs after Evin Lewis pulled off the ‘catch of the tournament’ to dismiss Rinku off the bowling of Marcus Stoinis. Batting first, a sensational hundred by Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70 balls) and a solid fifty by KL Rahul (68 not out off 51) powered Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs.After his failed attempt, he was seen in tears as the Knight Riders had to digest a 2-run loss and elimination from the competition. Rinku hit Marcus Stoinis for 4, 6, 6 in the first three balls and took a double on the fourth delivery of the last over as KKR needed 5 runs in 3 balls. However, in the fifth ball of the over, Rinku got out courtesy of a spectacular one-handed catch by Evin Lewis while diving across to his left.

