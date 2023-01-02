Rishabh Pant accident: Uttarakhand govt to honor Haryana Roadways driver, conductor on Republic Day

The Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor who helped rescue Rishabh Pant after the India cricketer met with a near-fatal accident will be honoured on January 26, announced Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Uttarakhand government will honour the driver and the operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant on 26 January. The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer’s car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways’ staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation," Dhami said.

Earlier, Haryana roadways honoured its bus driver and conductor for rescuing cricketer Rishabh Pant who met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee on Friday. Stating that both the driver and conductor presented an example of humanity, Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra said, "We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield in our office when they returned to Panipat