Rishabh Pant to miss Asia Cup, World Cup 2023: Report

Rishabh Pant's return to action will take a while and it would still be construed as a very fast recovery if he is back on the field by January, a full one year from the near-fatal high-speed car accident that he suffered on the New Year Eve. The wicketkeeper-batter, thus, will be ruled out of the Asia Cup in September and the World Cup in October-November.Pant is anticipated to miss the Asia Cup in September and the World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November this year. A report in Cricbuzz mentioned that Pant's return on the field will be considered real quick if he manages to return by January, a year from the near-fatal accident.

The report further mentioned that those close to Pant have said it will take the cricketer at least a couple of weeks to walk without any help.The BCCI had previously said: "(It) will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period." In Pant's absence KS Bharat has shouldered the wicketkeeping responsibilities in the longer format, while KL Rahul was seen donning the gloves during the ODI series against Australia.