Rishabh Pant to receive full IPL salary of 16 crore even after unavailability for 2023 season

BCCI is going full out to support Rishabh Pant as the world's richest cricket body is all set to release star wicket keepers full IPL salary. Not only this but the board will also pay him his 5 Crore central contract payments in full. Pant will be out of cricket for almost next 6 months. It is worth noting that all centrally contracted players are insured. As per the norms of the BCCI, these players in event of missing out on IPL for injuries gets paid in full by the board. Pant underwent surgery on his knee on Friday evening. The 25-year-old suffered two tears on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL).

The accident took place in the wee hours of December 30 as his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand. Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car.