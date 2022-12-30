Rishabh Pant to undergo plastic surgery, cricketer ruled out of 2023 World Cup?

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batsman of the Indian cricket team, was involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand.His car collided with the divider and caught fire near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Some reports claim he was driving a Mercedes.The batsman was alone in the car at the time of the accident, and according to Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar, he broke the windscreen to get out of the burning car. As a result of the collision, he has head, knee, and shin injuries. He has been transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun since his leg may have fractured.

As per the latest development, Pant fortunately has not sustained any fractures or severe injury, confirmed after X-Rays. His main injuries are on his head and knees. Pant has suffered two cuts - one of which is just above the left eye - and there is a ligament tear on his knee. Given the extent of the damage on his back, Pant might require skin grafting or plastic surgery on his back, which is likely to keep him out of playing any form of cricket for at least the next one year – all but ruling him out of the 2023 World Cup in India. Rishabh Pant was left out of India's squads for both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. The BCCI press release did not specify whether Pant was injured, rested, or dropped. The Delhi wicketkeeper did not play in the one-day internationals against Bangladesh because the BCCI decided to rest him ahead of the two-match Test series.Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3 as he was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is.