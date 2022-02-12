Riyan Parag sold to Rajasthan Royals for 3.70 crore

Uncapped India batsman Riyan Parag was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for 3.70 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Riyan took place between a number of teams.

In December 2018, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League at his base price of 20 lakhs. In the 2019 Indian Premier League, he became the youngest cricketer to score a fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League. He achieved the feat at the age of 17 years and 175 days. The previous record (18 years and 169 days) was jointly held by Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw.

