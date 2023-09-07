Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann named in Netherlands’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad

Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Colin Ackermann return while Sybrand Engelbrecht is in line to debut for the Dutch at the World Cup, as the four were included in the 15-member squad named by the KNCB (Royal Dutch Cricket Federation) to travel to India for the Netherlands' first 50-over World Cup in over a decade.Scott Edwards will again lead the side from behind the stumps, with 10 of the 15 man squad he captained to second place at the World Cup Qualifier retained, while Kyle Klein and Noah Croes will be the travelling reserves.

Apart from them, all eyes will be on star opener Max O'Dowd and star all-rounder Bas de Leede. The Netherlands are preparing well for the World Cup in India as the hopeful players trained in Bangalore recently before flying back home. The players announced in the World Cup squad will now be flying to India around September 20 to Bangalore where they will have a camp ahead of the mega event.

Moreover, they are also scheduled to play three practice matches against Karnataka and then will be in involved in warm-up fixtures against Australia on September 30 and hosts India on October 3. As far as the World Cup is concerned, their first match is scheduled against Pakis

Netherlands Squad:Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.