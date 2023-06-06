Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins Unveil Test Mace Ahead of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins posed with the ICC mace on the eve of the ICC WTC final at the Lords Cricket Ground which starts on June 7 (Friday).The ICC took to their official Instagram handle to share the picture with fans. Rohit and Cummins were decked up in their jerseys to pose, with the majestic Lords ground in the backdrop.

The winner of the ICC World Test Championship final will lift the WTC trophy and grab the ICC Test mace.Under Rohit Sharma, Team India will seek to clinch the ICC WTC title- something they failed to achieve in the previous WTC final against New Zealand However, there are some Australian players who stand as a wall between India’s victory in the WTC final. Here we talk about 3 Australian players who will pose the greatest challenge for team India to lift the WTC trophy.