Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian skipper to score century in all three formats

The historic Border-Gavskar Trophy is underway, and India is leading thus far. The Indian team has crushed its opponents and is in complete command of the match. This is a four-match Test series, and based on the results thus far, the Indian cricket team appears set to dominate.

In recent times, the Indian skipper has been pretty outstanding with the bat. Rohit Sharma is a solid hitter who is a sight to behold when he is on fire. On a pitch that was expected to be challenging for batting, Rohit Sharma responded in style, scoring a spectacular century.

Rohit Sharma scored 50 runs on the first day and proceeded from where he left off on the second. Todd Murphy almost dismissed Rohit Sharma, but the judgement was reversed as the Aussies chose a DRS. Rohit scored 100* scores on 171 deliveries.

With this century, Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the first captain in history to score a century in all formats of the game. This is undoubtedly significant, and the Indian skipper will be immensely proud of it. This is just another victory in Rohit Sharma's illustrious cricketing career. With his bat, Rohit Sharma has certainly led the Indian squad, and it would take something truly special from Australia to stop him.

Rohit Sharma's last century came in September 2021 against England. Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team in the prestigious Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time.