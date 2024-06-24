Rohit Sharma Becomes First Player to Hit 200 Sixes in T20Is During IND vs AUS Clash

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma achieved a historic milestone in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Australia, becoming the first-ever batter to notch up 200 sixes in T20 Internationals. The prolific opener reached this landmark in spectacular fashion at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Facing a formidable Australian bowling attack after being put in to bat, Rohit Sharma unleashed a barrage of boundaries, particularly targeting Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, as he reached his 200th T20I six.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill trails Rohit with 173 T20I sixes.

Earlier this month, Rohit Sharma made headlines by surpassing 600 international sixes during his innings of 52 runs against Ireland in New York. This milestone solidified his position as the first-ever player to hit 600 sixes across cricket formats, with Chris Gayle being the only other player to have achieved over 500 maximums (553).

Rohit Sharma's six-hitting prowess extends beyond T20Is. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he boasts 323 maximums, placing him third in the all-time list behind Shahid Afridi (351) and Gayle (331). Notably, Rohit also stands out in Test cricket with 84 sixes, alongside Indian legend Virender Sehwag (91).

The 37-year-old veteran, who made his international debut in 2007, continues to dominate with his explosive batting and relentless pursuit of cricketing records across formats.