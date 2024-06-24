Rohit Sharma Creates Several Records During IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Clash - Check Full List

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma etched his name into cricket history books with a scintillating innings against Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup Super Eights match on Monday. Sharma's belligerent 41-ball 92, with seven fours and eight sixes, propelled India's batting effort before his dismissal by Mitchell Starc. However, the knock was more than just a match-winning contribution; it was a record-shattering performance.
Sharma's mountain of records includes:
- Most Runs in T20Is: He surpassed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals, eclipsing Azam's tally of 4,145 runs.
- Highest Score by an Indian Captain in T20 World Cup: Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli's 57, scored against Pakistan in Dubai in 2021, to register the highest score by an Indian captain in the tournament. His knock stands as the second-highest individual score by any captain in T20 World Cups, behind only Chris Gayle's 98 against India in 2010.
- Most Sixes by an Indian in a T20 World Cup Innings: His eight sixes made him the most prolific Indian six-hitter in a T20 World Cup match, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's record of seven sixes against England during the 2007 edition.
- Third-Fastest Fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup: Sharma reached his fifty off just 19 balls, registering the third-quickest half-century by an Indian in T20 World Cups. Only Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty against England in 2007 and KL Rahul's 18-ball fifty against Scotland in 2021 were faster.
- First to Hit 200 Sixes in T20Is: Sharma became the world's first batter to hit 200 career sixes in T20Is. He significantly leads the chase, with the second-most prolific six-hitter, Martin Guptill, having hit just 173 maximums.
- Second-Most Sixes in T20 World Cup: Sharma surpassed Jos Buttler and David Warner to become the second-most prolific six-hitter in the T20 World Cup, with 48 sixes in 42 innings, behind only Chris Gayle's 63 maximums in 31 innings.
- Most Sixes Against an Opposition in International Cricket: Sharma registered the record for hitting the most sixes against a single opponent in all formats of the game. He has now struck 132 sixes against Australia in Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined, surpassing Chris Gayle's 130 maximums against England.
- Most Sixes as Opener in International Cricket: Sharma equalled Chris Gayle's record of 529 sixes as an opener in international cricket. Notably, Sharma achieved the feat in just 349 innings, significantly faster than Gayle's 506 innings.
- Fourth Indian to Register 19,000-Plus International Runs: With his knock, Sharma took his international run-tally beyond the 19,000-run mark, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians to achieve this milestone.
- Fastest 50 at T20 World Cup 2024: He smashed the fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit took a single on the last ball of Cummins' fifth over. An on-song Rohit guided India to 60-1 in the first six overs, completing his fifty in 19 balls."