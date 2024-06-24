Rohit Sharma Creates Several Records During IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Clash - Check Full List

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma etched his name into cricket history books with a scintillating innings against Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup Super Eights match on Monday. Sharma's belligerent 41-ball 92, with seven fours and eight sixes, propelled India's batting effort before his dismissal by Mitchell Starc. However, the knock was more than just a match-winning contribution; it was a record-shattering performance.

Sharma's mountain of records includes:

Most Runs in T20Is: He surpassed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals, eclipsing Azam's tally of 4,145 runs.

Highest Score by an Indian Captain in T20 World Cup: Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli's 57, scored against Pakistan in Dubai in 2021, to register the highest score by an Indian captain in the tournament. His knock stands as the second-highest individual score by any captain in T20 World Cups, behind only Chris Gayle's 98 against India in 2010.

Most Sixes by an Indian in a T20 World Cup Innings: His eight sixes made him the most prolific Indian six-hitter in a T20 World Cup match, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's record of seven sixes against England during the 2007 edition.

Third-Fastest Fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup: Sharma reached his fifty off just 19 balls, registering the third-quickest half-century by an Indian in T20 World Cups. Only Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty against England in 2007 and KL Rahul's 18-ball fifty against Scotland in 2021 were faster.

First to Hit 200 Sixes in T20Is: Sharma became the world's first batter to hit 200 career sixes in T20Is. He significantly leads the chase, with the second-most prolific six-hitter, Martin Guptill, having hit just 173 maximums.

Second-Most Sixes in T20 World Cup: Sharma surpassed Jos Buttler and David Warner to become the second-most prolific six-hitter in the T20 World Cup, with 48 sixes in 42 innings, behind only Chris Gayle's 63 maximums in 31 innings.

