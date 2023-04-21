Rohit Sharma joins JioCinema as brand ambassador for IPL 2023

New Delhi, April 21 JioCinema has roped in Mumbai Ind captain Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador for the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Star cricketer and captain of Indian men's team Rohit Sharma has come onboard as the brand ambassador for JioCinema. We'll keep building on our offerings and ensure that digital streaming gives an innovative and unique experience to millions of our viewers," a JioCinema official said.

JioCinema will soon be coming out with promos and ad campaigns featuring Sharma. Both Jio Cinema and Mumbai Ind are owned by Reliance Group.

Both JioCinema, who have the digital rights, and Star Sports, who own the television rights, have been running high-octane marketing campaigns around IPL as they compete to attract maximum attention from both viewers and advertisers.

JioCinema has also roped in names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni and Smriti Mandhana as its ambassadors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor