Rohit Sharma Joins Mumbai Ranji Trophy Squad for Training at Wankhede After Disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Watch Video)

India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for a training session at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. During the training session, Rohit was seen practicing with Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy captain and his longtime India teammate.

A video shared by Star Sports showed the duo batting together at the iconic stadium. “Rohit Sharma is back where it all began—training with the Mumbai Ranji team. Preparation, passion, and focus in full swing,” read the caption.

Sharma is looking to regain his form after disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran batter has scored only 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20. He chose to opt out of the fifth Test, which fueled rumors of his possible retirement from the format. However, Sharma dismissed these speculations and confirmed that he has no plans to retire from Test cricket.

Mumbai is currently third in Group A with 22 points after five matches. The team aims to improve its standing in the second leg of the tournament. It is still uncertain if Sharma will feature in the upcoming match, but his return to domestic cricket has brought hope for a form revival.