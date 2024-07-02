Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His 'Novak Djokovic-Like' Grass-Eating Celebration After T20 World Cup 2024 Win

India's cricket team secured a dramatic victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on June 29, winning by seven runs in a thrilling last-ball finish at the Kensington Oval. Emotional scenes unfolded as India captain Rohit Sharma, moved by the moment, walked to the pitch, got down on his haunches, picked up a speck of grass, and ate it. The gesture drew comparisons to tennis legend Novak Djokovic eating grass after winning at Wimbledon, but Rohit insisted his move was "instinctive."

"Nothing was scripted; it was all coming instinctively. I was feeling the moment," Rohit said in a video recorded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "That pitch gave us this (T20 World Cup). We played on that particular pitch and won the game there. I wanted to have a piece of it with me. Those moments are very special, and the place where our dreams came true, I wanted something of it."

India edged out South Africa in a thrilling final to capture their second T20 World Cup title on Sunday. The Men in Blue posted a competitive 176/7 batting first on a good Barbados wicket, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with a crucial 76 after a top-order wobble. South Africa's chase looked promising thanks to a belligerent 52 off 27 balls from Heinrich Klaasen, but India's pace attack clawed their way back in the last five overs to restrict the Proteas to 169/8.

This victory marks a significant comeback for India following their heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final. The entire team and support staff erupted in celebration after the final delivery.

"Very hard to sum up what we've been through for the last three or four years. We've worked very hard as individuals and as a team. A lot has gone in behind the scenes to win this game and the tournament," Rohit Sharma said.

Highlighting the team's ability to handle pressure, Sharma added, "It's not today but what we've been doing for the last three or four years. We've played high pressure games in the past as well and been on the wrong side."

Reflecting on South Africa's strong position midway through the chase, Sharma praised his team's collective spirit, saying, "The guys do understand what needs to be done when the pressure is on, And today is the perfect example of what to do when you have your backs to the wall. We stuck together as a team. South Africa were on top but overall as a group, we wanted this real bad. Lot of effort, lot of mind needs to come together."And I'm very very proud of the bunch of boys that I have and the management as well for giving us that liberty to go out there and play."

Following India's second T20 World Cup title, He announced his retirements from T20Is. He ended his career as the top run-scorer in T20I cricket. Sharma scored 4231 runs in 159 games at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89.

"That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. Win the Cup and say goodbye," said Rohit.