Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins to reach milestone in WTC final, 50th Test match for both captains

London [UK], June 7 : Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins who are leading their teams in the summit clash of World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ovals will reach a milestone together. It will be 50th Test match for both the players.

In the 49 test matches, Rohit has smashed 3,379 runs at an average of 45.66. He has scored nine centuries and 14 fifties. Of these, he scored 2002 runs at home with an average of 66.73. He has scored eight hundreds and six fifties in India.

Rohit has maintained a good average in England. In six matches, he has scored 466 runs at an average of 42.36 with one century and two fifties. His best score is 127.

He also has a solid record against Australia. In 11 Tests, he has scored 650 runs at an average of 34.21, with one century and three fifties in 20 innings. His best score against the Aussies is 120.

His test average improved after he assumed captaincy of Indian Team. Before that he had scored 3047 runs in 43 matches at average of 46.87. As captain he has smashed 332 runs in six matches at an average of 60.69.

Rohit has played in many positions in the team to fit the role required of him. In Tests, while opening, he has scored 1794 runs in 24 matches with an average of 52.76. He has scored six centuries and four fifties as an opener.

He has also played down the order in sixth position where he has scored 1,037 runs with an average of 54.57. He has also scored three hundreds and six fifties in 6th position.

Cummins, a key bowler for Australia, has taken 217 wickets at an average of 21.50 in test cricket. He also has a ten-wicket haul apart from eight five-wicket hauls under his belt.

Cummins has also scored useful runs for Australia. He has scored 924 runs under his belt at an average of nearly 16 runs and has scored a half-century twice.

Pat Cummins has solid figures against India. He has played 12 matches against India and has picked up 46 wickets, with best figures of 6/27.

In home conditions, Cummins has taken 128 wickets in 28 matches with best figures of 6/23.

In England, Cummins has taken 29 wickets in five matches with best figures of 4/32.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, and Matthew Renshaw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor