Rohit Sharma reacts on World Cup 2023 schedule

BCCI and ICC announced the schedule for the 2023 World Cup tournament on June 27 (Tuesday). A special event was organised at St Regis Hotel in Mumbai for the schedule announcement with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Muttiah Muralitharan attending along with ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also reacted after the schedule was announced as he rejoiced the moment when India won the World Cup at home in Mumbai 12 years ago. India created history by beating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets under MS Dhoni's leadership. Rohit also stated that it will be a great experience to feature in the mega event being played at home.

The 36-year-old also mentioned that the team will be giving its best in the World Cup. "It's going to be a great experience playing in the World Cup at home. India won here 12 years ago, and I know fans nationwide can't wait for us to take the field this time."This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before. All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November," Rohit said.