Rohit Sharma Receives Standing Ovation From Kanpur Crowd As He Walks Back to Pavilion After Fiery Knock During IND vs BAN 2nd Test (VIDEO)

India captain Rohit Sharma received a standing ovation from the Kanpur crowd on Monday as he walked back to the pavilion after fiery knock of 23 off 11 balls on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium.

Kanpur crowd giving a standing ovation to Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/KVVoVTffd9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 30, 2024

The Roar from crowd after captain Rohit Sharma hit for six. 🔥



The crowd entertainer @ImRo45 🐐 pic.twitter.com/G0GozmDOu0 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 30, 2024

Earlier in the day, Sharma had wowed the fans with a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Litton Das. But it was his batting that truly captivated the audience. Coming out to bat with clear intentions, Sharma immediately set the tone with three massive sixes in the first three overs.

Partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indian duo broke the record for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket history, scoring 51 runs in just three overs. However, Sharma's innings was cut short when he was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Despite being wrongly adjudged leg before wicket earlier, Sharma's aggressive approach and powerful shots had already won over the crowd.