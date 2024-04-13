Rohit Sharma Repeats Viral 'Garden me Ghumega' Dialogue During Mumbai Indians' Fun Activity (Watch Video)

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma brought a lighthearted moment to a recent team activity, referencing a viral quote from earlier this year.

A video posted by the Mumbai Indians' social media channels showed Sharma participating in a letters game with teammates Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Akash Madhwal, and Arjun Tendulkar. When Sharma picked the letter "G," he playfully referenced a line that went viral earlier this year during the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam. On that time, Sharma was caught on the stump mic saying, "'Koi bhi garden mein ghumega, maa c*** dunga sabki'.

The Mumbai Indians are currently enjoying an upswing in form after a string of early losses in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They secured back-to-back victories against the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru following three consecutive defeats. The Mumbai Indians look to continue their winning streak when they face the Chennai Super Kings in their next home game on Sunday.