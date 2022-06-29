Rohit Sharma ruled out of Edgbaston Test, Jasprit Bumrah to captain India

Rohit Sharma has ruled out of 5th Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 for second time, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team in his absence. Rohit was leading the Indian team in the warmup match against Leicestershire. He batted for the team in the first innings of the game. However, when India’s second innings came up, Rohit was nowhere to be seen on the playing field or in the dugout throughout the day. The next day, it was revealed that Rohit has tested positive for COVID-19.This will be the first time since Kapil Dev that an Indian pacer will be leading an India side in a Test.

