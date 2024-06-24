Rohit Sharma Smashes Fastest Fifty of T20 World Cup 2024 During IND vs AUS Clash

Rohit Sharma returned to form in a big way Monday, blasting a 19-ball half-century to propel India to a flying start against Australia in their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash.

ROHIT SHARMA SMASHED THE FASTEST FIFTY OF 2024 T20 WORLD CUP. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xyk7PCtkPU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 24, 2024

Chasing India's eventual mammoth total, Australia opted to field first. Sharma, who had managed only 23 runs against Bangladesh on Saturday, wasted no time in making his mark. He surpassed the 50-run mark for the first time since India's opening match against Ireland, reaching the milestone in style.

The Indian skipper particularly targeted left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who was brought in for Ashton Agar. Sharma smashed Starc for 29 runs in the third over, including four sixes and a four. He continued his assault in Starc's second over, adding two more sixes and a four before ending the over with a lucky edge that flew over the boundary.

A brief rain interruption couldn't dampen Sharma's spirits. He deposited a ball onto the roof of the Daren Sammy Stadium with a monstrous six before reaching his fifty with a single.

Thanks to Sharma's carnage, India raced to 60-1 at the end of the powerplay, laying the foundation for a massive total. The Men in Blue went on to post the fastest-ever T20 World Cup team total of 100 in just 8.4 overs.

Sharma's knock proved crucial as India recovered from a shaky start that saw Virat Kohli dismissed for a duck by Josh Hazlewood. India's dominant performance puts them on the cusp of a semifinal berth, while Australia's hopes rest on Bangladesh defeating Afghanistan in the later Super 8 match.