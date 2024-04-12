Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2025: Really Want to Win World Cup with India

India captain Rohit Sharma has affirmed that retirement is not on his mind currently. He expressed his determination to clinch a World Cup victory with the team. Rohit also hinted at continuing his cricket career for several more years during a conversation with Ed Sheeran and Gaurav Kapur on a special edition of Breakfast with Champions on April 12. Last year, Rohit led India to the final of the prestigious tournament, coming tantalizingly close to securing the World Cup title.

I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it," said Rohit.The popular talk show has had guests like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar, Zaheer Khan and even Rohit Sharma before. The forthcoming episode is scheduled for release on on April 12, 2024.