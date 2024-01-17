Rohit Sharma's Banter with On-Field Umpire During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Match Goes Viral, Watch Video

In an on-going India vs Afghanistan T20 cricket match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a funny incident unfolded when India's captain, Rohit Sharma, was caught on the stump microphone in a conversation with umpire Virender Sharma.

Before the start of the second over of the innings, Rohit Sharma seemed confused about a leg bye decision made by the umpire in the previous over. He humorously remarked, “Arey Viru, pehle wala thigh pad Diya tha kya? Itna bada bat laga hai. Ek toh idhar 2 zero ho gaya hain” (Hey Viru, did you give the previous one as a leg bye? The bat is so big. At least two zeros are added to the score here).

As for the game itself, Team India faced early challenges, losing four quick wickets within the powerplay after choosing to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson fell early, with Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad being the standout bowler, securing three wickets in three overs.

Rohit Sharma, who won the toss for the third successive time in the T20I series against Afghanistan, opted to bat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Indian captain made three changes to the playing XI, resting Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson were brought in as replacements.

The playing XI for both teams included:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf (In for Mujeeb Ur Rahman), Qais Ahmad (In for Noor Ahmad), Mohammad Saleem (In for Naveen-ul-Haq), Fareed Ahmad (In for Fazalhaq Farooqi).

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (WK) (In for Jitesh Sharma), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Axar Patel), Avesh Khan (In for Arshdeep Singh), Mukesh Kumar.