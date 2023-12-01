Rohit Sharma's T20 captaincy in doubt, selectors to name new skipper soon

Hitman captain Rohit Sharma expresses profound disappointment following the World Cup final loss. Even tough delivering outstanding performances individually and as a team. His discontent becomes more apparent after King Kohli opts out of ODIs and T20Is for the South Africa tour. While Rohit and Virat are all set to lead the 'Test' team, their roles in the ODI and T20 squads remain uncertain, sparking ongoing discussions. The spotlight also shifts to the speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's captaincy, especially with the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. The burning question on everyone's mind is, will Rohit will be taking responsiblity of captaincy for this tournament.

In a surprising turn of events, the BCCI announced Rohit Sharma as the captain for the T20 World Cup, contradicting earlier indications that Hardik Pandya might lead the team. Despite Hardik's captaincy in T20 matches throughout 2023, recent reports suggest a shift in plans, with Rohit set to lead the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Adding to the confirmation, former BCCI president Saurabh Ganguly shares his expectation that Rohit will continue as the captain until the T20 World Cup in 2024. Rohit's eagerness for an immediate decision on the T20 World Cup captaincy prompts the BCCI to officially appoint him as the captain for the tournament.

Despite earlier reports of Rohit expressing readiness to step aside from T20s if not selected, the current focus is on whether he will indeed lead India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The dynamic developments and contrasting narratives make it intriguing to observe how the captaincy saga unfolds in the lead-up to the tournament.