"Root, Smith, Labuschagne... all three will get runs": Former England captain Hussain on Ashes

Birmingham [UK], June 16 : Former England captain Nasser Hussain has predicted that star batters like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will get runs in the Ashes series that began on Friday at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

"We have three of the batting greats of world cricket in the series in Joe Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Sorry to sit on the fence, but I think all three of them will get runs," Hussain told Sky Sports.

Root has played three matches in 2023 where he scored 375 runs with an excellent average of 93.75. His highest knock this year so far has been 153*. Steve started his test season with a bang as he played an astonishing knock of 121 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

Labuschagne too has been in exceptional form. In the 2022-23 season, he scored 855 runs in nine matches. His runs have come at an average of 71.25 in Test cricket.

Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and the leadership of head coach Brendon McCullum, England have played a new brand of cricket.

"I don't think there will be many draws - England haven't a draw in 12 Tests under Brendon McCullum," he added.

Australia head into the Ashes opener after a thumping 209-run win over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

In what could be the most-waited Ashes series in recent times, the upbeat BazBall force comes up against the unstoppable World Test Championship-winning Australia across six weeks of exciting Test cricket.

Australia haven't won a series in England since 2001. England have not won the Ashes since a 3-2 home series victory in 2015.

"I love watching them all play, the tempo of their batting - for all the talk of 'Bazball'. I think England are a bit cross that people think that is just about going out and having a slog. It's more a mindset of going out there and enjoying your cricket, entertaining, and not letting the pressure get to you at the highest level. I think it will be a very close series. I will go 3-2 to England," Hussain said.

