Royal Challengers Bangalore appoint Dinesh Karthik as captain for IPL 2022?

The IPL is all set to commence on March 26 and Royal Challengers Bangalore are still in the process of finalizing their captain. RCB are the only remaining franchise among the 10 team without a captain for the IPL 2022 season. “You will have the name soon. Sanjay, Mike and the owners had a meeting and we will announce the name soon. There are a few kinks still to be worked out,” an RCB source close to the development told InsideSport website.

Both Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both have captaincy experience, RCB team management could have put their faith behind the Australian over the South African. However, Maxwell won’t be available for the RCB till at least April 6 as he will be joining the team late due to his marriage to fiancé Vini Raman later this month. The RCB team management also discussed Dinesh Karthik’s name. He played for RCB in 2015 and has led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past. “Look, we have plenty of options and all are very able captains. Dinesh knows Kohli and RCB well. Maxy has been with us for a year now and Faf was a fantastic leader of South Africa. But we have to decide who is best for us,” the RCB source added. The Bangalore franchise bought back last year’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel at the mega auction. They also purchased Aussie speedster Josh Hazlewood, while Mohammad Siraj was retained ahead of the auction. Kohli quit as captain of the franchise last season, ending his stint without an IPL trophy.

