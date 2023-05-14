Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat in virtual semi final clash against Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals. Five defeats over their last six games had put the erstwhile table-toppers Rajasthan Royals outside the playoffs cutoff, but it took a record fastest IPL fifty and a resounding away win in Kolkata earlier this week to bring them back in contention for the knockouts. As they prepare to sign off from their home base this season, RR would hope to keep the winning streak going against an inconsistent Royal Challengers Bangalore contingent in Jaipur on Sunday.

Both teams are heading into the game with contrasting results in their previous outings - Rajasthan Royals swatted KKR aside by 9 wickets courtesy a Yashasvi Jaiswal special, whereas RCB were handed a thumping by Mumbai Indians, who chased down a 200-run target with 21 balls to spare. What RR's easy win has done is given their NRR a significant boost, meaning if they win both their remaining games and finish tied (with one or more teams) on 16 points, they have a healthy NRR of 0.633 to fall back upon which is only the second best among the current top-four.