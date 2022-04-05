Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl against in form Rajasthan

Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first, as the men in red seek their second win of the 15th season. Rajasthan came into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The pitch definitely has a lot lesser grass on it. It is very, very hard. It isn't something we have seen with the pitches here so far. The batsmen are in for a little bit of a treat today. Expect a score of over 160.Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan says he doesn't mind much and says the pitch is different as compared to the last ones. Adds that they have some senior players on the team and they are benefiting from the roles given to everyone.



