Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl, Virat Kohli to play as opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field first against 3rd placed Rajasthan Royals. In a fiercely contested first leg, all it needed was one tactical mistake by Sanju Samson as the match flipped over to the Royal Challengers, thanks to a wonderful 67-run 6th wicket stand between Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Since then though, the Royals have gone from strength to strength, seated comfortably in the second position, with 10 points from 7 games. The Challengers are currently fifth and just outside playoff positions, but they also have 10 points, albeit having played one extra game. RCB 13-10 RR. The Royal Challengers have won each of their last five encounters against Rajasthan Royals, dating back to the 2020 season. In terms of team change Daryll Mitchell will make his debut for Royals with Kuldeep Sen returning to the squad in place of Obed Mcoy.