RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant Receives Special Jersey on His 100th IPL Appearance for Delhi Capitals (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant marked a special occasion in tonight's IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. Presented with a special jersey, he became the first player to reach 100 appearances for the Delhi-based franchise.

This return to competitive cricket comes after a 15-month absence due to a car accident in late 2022. The injury sidelined him from IPL 2023 and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

A round of applause and a special jersey 💯 for Captain @RishabhPant17 who is all set to play his 100th IPL match 👏👏



Pant's return was met with an emotional reception from fans, players, and staff. He contributed 18 runs off 13 deliveries with two boundaries and a crucial stumping against Punjab Kings in the previous match.

"I try to give my 200% on each and every thing," Pant said before tonight's match. "That's how I look at things. Results matter, but you keep doing the process, and whatever comes when you give your all, you take it as it is."

