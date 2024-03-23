IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Receives Standing Ovation From Crowd as He Walks Out to Bat During PBKS vs DC Match (Watch Video)

ishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, received a hero's welcome when he walked out to bat in a competitive match for the first time in 15 months on Saturday.

Watch video here:

The wicketkeeper-batter, who overcame a life-threatening car accident in December 2022, was met with a standing ovation by the crowd at the new Mullanpur Stadium in Punjab. The emotional moment unfolded as the Delhi Capitals took on the Punjab Kings in the second match of the IPL 2024 season.

Read Also | “It’s a Really Emotional Moment for Me, I Just Want to…”: Rishabh Pant on His Comeback to Cricket

Pant entered the fray after the dismissal of David Warner in the ninth over, with the Delhi Capitals at 74-2. Television cameras captured the electric atmosphere as fans erupted, welcoming back one of India's most exciting young players. Even the Delhi Capitals players and support staff stood and applauded the young wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant's return marks a remarkable comeback after 454 days away from competitive cricket. He suffered serious injuries in the Dec. 30, 2022, accident, with initial fears he might lose a leg. However, he defied the odds and returned to action earlier than anticipated.

Read Also | Rishabh Pant Back in Action: Social Media Abuzz with Fans' Reactions (See Tweets)