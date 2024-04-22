RR vs MI: Sandeep Sharma’s Maiden Fifer Restricts Mumbai Indians to 179/9

Sandeep Sharma grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Rajasthan Royals restricted the Mumbai Indians to 179/9 on Monday.

Trent Boult (2-32) dismissed Rohit Sharma (6) in the first over, while Sharma (5-18) claimed the wickets of Ishan Kishan (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (10) in successive overs to reduce MI to 20-3 after they elected to bat.

However, Tilak Varma weathered the storm and slammed three sixes and five fours en route to his 65. He received fine support from Nehal Wadhera (49 from 24 balls) as the duo added 99 runs from 52 balls for the fifth wicket.

Sharma then returned to take three more wickets to complete his five-for.

Brief Scores

Mumbai Indians 179/9 (20 overs; Tilak Varma 65, Nehal Wadhera 49; Sandeep Sharma 5-18, Trent Boult 2-32) vs. Rajasthan Royals