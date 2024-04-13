RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals Claim 5th Victory in IPL 2024, Defeat Punjab Kings by 3 Wickets

The Rajasthan Royals solidified their lead atop the IPL standings with a convincing three-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings in Match 27 on Saturday.

RR's bowlers set the tone with a clinical display, dismantling the Punjab Kings' top order within the powerplay. The home side slumped to 46/4 after losing their top four batsmen, including stand-in captain Sam Curran.

Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma (29) offered some resistance for Punjab Kings, but the absence of regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan (niggle) was evident. Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj led the Rajasthan attack with two wickets apiece, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen chipped in with one each.

Impact substitute Ashutosh Sharma (30) emerged as the top scorer for Punjab Kings, with Liam Livingstone (21) contributing as well. However, the home side could only muster 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Rajasthan lost early opener Tanush Kotian (24), but Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Sanju Samson (18) steadied the ship. While Samson's quickfire knock wasn't enough, youngsters Riyan Parag (23) and Dhruv Jurel (6) kept the chase on track.

Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell combined for some late heroics to seal the win for Rajasthan in a tense finish. The victory marked the Royals' fifth of the season, solidifying their position at the top of the IPL table.