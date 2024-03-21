Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces MS Dhoni, Named as New Chennai Super Kings Captain for IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season, IPL 2024. He replaces Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Indian Premier League official X (formerly known as Twitter) account has also confirmed that the 42-year-old will be CSK's new captain.

"Presenting @ChennaiIPL's Captain - @Ruutu1331," IPL post read.

IPL has also included Ruturaj Gaikwad in its team photo frame of the TATA IPL 2024. The official IPL handle of X, formerly Twitter, posted pictures captioning, "Presenting the 9 captains with PBKS being represented by vice-captain Jitesh Sharma."

A right-handed batsman who has been with CSK since 2019, Gaikwad has shown consistency in performance. His batting style has solidified his position as one of the team's key opening batters. In the last season of IPL, he scored 590 runs in 16 appearances, showcasing his potential to lead the team.

MS Dhoni has captained the Super Kings since the IPL began in 2008—except the two years when the franchise was suspended in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing case—but he handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja at the start of the 2022 season. He led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title on the third day of a T20 final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year. It was also CSK’s seventh title in all T20 tournaments, equal with Mumbai and Titans (South Africa), and only behind Sialkot Stallions (8).

Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020. He led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.