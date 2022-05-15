Ryan Cook named Dutch cricket's interim head coach

London, May 15 Former fielding coach of the Bangladesh men's team, Ryan Cook, has been named interim coach of the Netherlands cricket team, the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) said on Saturday.

Cook temporarily replaces Ryan Campbell, who was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was on a holiday with his family in England last month. Campbell was discharged from the hospital earlier this week and is currently on the road to recovery.

Cook takes over the Netherlands team with a wealth of experience on his side. He has previously worked as an assistant coach with Big Bash League outfit Hobart Hurricanes, South Africa A and South Africa Under-19. He also worked as a fielding coach with Bangladesh national team until November 2021 and is the head coach at the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy in Cape Town, according to ICC.

Speaking on his appointment, Cook said, "I am honoured to be joining the team and look forward to working with the players and coaches for the next few months. There is an exciting schedule ahead and I aim to help the team from strength to strength."

The Netherlands have a busy summer at home ahead of them, starting with three ODIs against West Indies next month as a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL). The Dutch have a lot of catching up to do on the CWCSL table, where they are currently placed at the bottom with just 25 points in 10 games.

They will then host England for the first time in 11 years for three ODIs before they host New Zealand for two T20Is and Pakistan for two ODIs.

