Ryan Ten Doeschate India's New Assistant Coach Joins Team In Sri Lanka

Former Netherlands batsman Ryan ten Doeschate has joined the Indian cricket team as an assistant coach on July 25 in Pallekele. The team, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, arrived in Sri Lanka on July 23 and has already started their preparations for the three-match T20I series beginning on July 27. The new coaching staff includes Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, T Dilip, and Sairaj Bahutule.

Bahutule, who is with the team temporarily, is expected to be replaced by Morne Morkel. Morkel, currently in Pretoria due to a family emergency, is likely to join the team before their series against Bangladesh. Gambhir has given Nayar and Ten Doeschate the freedom to work independently with players, rather than assigning specific roles. Both Nayar and Ten Doeschate were key figures in Kolkata Knight Riders' triumph in the 2024 Indian Premier League. After the T20I series, India will also play a three-match ODI series, starting August 2. Senior cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will join the squad as India aim to build a strong core for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.